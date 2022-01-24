TechForce Mobile Career Center Brings Hands-on Tech Activities to Gen Z

Click Here to Read More

(Left to right) John Heenan; Jennifer Maher of TechForce; EVIT student; Fred Haddad, Tess Esperago and Monty Yonce of Penske; Adam Linquist of WD-40; Chris Blanchette of Advance Auto Parts; and John Gowey, GM ASEP instructor, Snap-on

The TechForce Mobile STEM Career Center is a traveling hands-on exhibit designed to engage Gen Z and help them discover the rewarding career path as professional technicians in the transportation field. Part of TechForce’s national workforce development initiative, the center can be deployed for indoor or outdoor activities and can scale from several hands-on activities to more than a dozen. It features a built-in exterior video wall as well as retractable awnings and two large freestanding shade covers. It also serves as a mobile billboard, and its eye-catching design was a collaboration between artist Kevin Paige and Roush Industries who donated the integrated design and wrap.

“This generous donation from Penske Truck Leasing is helping amplify TechForce’s ability to directly engage with many more young people who may not realize they might have a knack for this career path,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. “Although we developed the STEM career activities over the past few years, we’ve been limited by our ability to deploy them — these are big and heavy activities. This Penske truck makes us highly mobile, and we are looking forward to hitting the road in 2022. The real reward for us is when we get to see these young people light up as they discover their skills and how much they enjoy these activities which can lead to considering a rewarding career as a transportation tech.”