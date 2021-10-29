TechForce Report Reveals Demand for New Techs Nearly Doubled Since 2020

The TechForce Foundation has released its 2021 Transportation Technician Supply & Demand Report, revealing that the transportation technician shortage continues to worsen.

Demand for technicians nearly doubled in the past year – from 136,503 in 2020 to 258,000 in 2021. Last year, demand outpaced supply by nearly three to one; now it is estimated to be five to one. The 2021 Technician Supply & Demand Report supplements the foundation’s previous reports, adjusting prior projections to reflect research from the National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Department of Energy, Vehicle Technologies Office and TechForce’s own analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Citing both increasing demand for professional techs and a declining supply of new techs entering the industry, the update concludes that the technician shortage is increasing in severity, exacerbated by the COVID-driven decrease in post-secondary enrollments in 2020.

Although demand is strong, with 797,530 auto/diesel/collision techs needed between 2021 and 2025, the shortage continues to worsen. This year, demand for new entrant techs is estimated at 258,000 (up from 136,503 in 2020) while 2020 post secondary completions (supply) were only 48,000. There is a glimmer of hope, the TechForce Foundation says, as attitudes towards these careers are improving in part because they were deemed essential by the government. This translates to great job security. “There is no short-term immediate fix for the tech shortage because it takes time to cultivate and train new techs,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce. “However, we are seeing growing industry support and student engagement with near-term solutions like the network launched earlier this year by TechForce.”

Built to inspire and support tomorrow’s workforce of technicians, JoinTechForce.org is the first and only social network designed and “game-ified” exclusively for professional technicians and tech students. They’re using it to connect with each other, employers and schools. The transportation community is supporting it with content and using it to learn, connect, find scholarships and events, and explore job opportunities while competing for prizes and leaderboard status. “We have done our best to make allowances for the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Greg Settle, director emeritus of National Initiatives for TechForce and author of the report. “However, it is clear that the long-term social and economic consequences remain unknown.”

