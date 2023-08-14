TEXA Adds New Coverage for McLaren, Tesla

TEXA announced new coverage for McLaren and Tesla via its TEXA IDC5 software, as well as a security full access unlock for VW group vehicles. The company also announced full security access with AutoAuth for FCA vehicles.

The latest diagnostic features within the IDC5 software provide enhanced visual dashboards for all models to easily display live data tests on a single screen to compare at a glance, instead of list form which can be difficult to compare as needed.

For more information on TEXA, visit texausa.com.