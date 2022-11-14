Texas Collision Centers Makes Dallas Morning News Top 100

Texas Collision Centers announced that it has made the Dallas Morning News’ Top 100 list of best local places to work, won the no. 3 spot among the small contestants and ranked highest of all Top 100 companies when it came to operating by strong values.

Co-CEOs and owners Jared Lennox and Daniel Michaelis told the Dallas Morning News: “Leading by example with a teammate and customer-centric model while maintaining an open dialogue with our team, allowing them to ask questions and give feedback to help build better processes.”

