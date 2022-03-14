 The Romans Group Releases White Paper on Collision Industry
News

The Romans Group Releases White Paper on Collision Industry

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Romans Group announced it has released a white paper titled, “The Great Reset: The Impact of Technology, Consolidation and the Pandemic on Auto Claims and Collision Repair Going Forward.”

Click Here to Read More
The white paper starts out by saying that while technology-enabled disruption of the automotive ecosystem was already well underway prior to 2020, the global pandemic caused even greater disruption — and many of the changes have and will continue to impact every corner of society and industry well into the future.

The paper then goes on to summarize how each of the following areas impacted the collision repair industry and auto claims:

  • Auto safety
  • Rising traffic deaths
  • Collision repair consolidation
  • ADAS
  • COVID-19 and the “great reset”
  • Auto claims
  • The future — EVs, OEMs, autonomous vehicles, connected vehicles and more

To read the entire white paper written by Vincent Romans and Stephen Applebaum, click here.  

