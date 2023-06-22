 Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of June 19.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

DCR Systems Earns Rivian Certification

DCR Systems President and CEO Michael Giarrizzo said it’s important for his company to be prepared to repair EVs properly in the future.

Read more here.

Empire Auto Parts Expands to Florida

Aftermarket collision parts distributor opens new hub in Orlando, Fla., with new materials handling process.

Read more here.

The Importance of Planning Your Exit Strategy Now

Even if you have no intention of leaving your business soon, starting the planning process early will prepare you for the time that you want — and need — to exit.

Read more here.

Texas Maaco Shop Holds Community Car Show

Maaco Plano in Plano, Texas recently hosted a community-focused car show to drive awareness of the shop’s location and its wide array of services.

Read more here.

Autel Launches Autel Academy with Onsite Courses

Autel announced it will be launching the Autel Training Academy next month at its U.S. headquarters in New York.

Read more here.

News

Operative Talent Named Official Charity of Triple Crown of Rodding

Operative Talent is an educational initiative focused on attracting future talent to the automotive industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Triple Crown of Rodding has announced Operative Talent as its official charity for the 2023 event. Operative Talent is an educational initiative focused on attracting future talent to the automotive industry.

The Triple Crown of Rodding, to be held Sept. 8-9, 2023 at Nashville Superspeedway, is already being recognized as one of the premier events in the automotive industry, showcasing an impressive collection of classic and custom hot rods and trucks. As part of its commitment to supporting the future of automotive enthusiasts and professionals, the show has partnered with Operative Talent to introduce an exciting educational component to the event.

Read Full Article

