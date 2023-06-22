Top 5 Stories of the Week

DCR Systems Earns Rivian Certification

DCR Systems President and CEO Michael Giarrizzo said it’s important for his company to be prepared to repair EVs properly in the future.

Empire Auto Parts Expands to Florida

Aftermarket collision parts distributor opens new hub in Orlando, Fla., with new materials handling process.

The Importance of Planning Your Exit Strategy Now

Even if you have no intention of leaving your business soon, starting the planning process early will prepare you for the time that you want — and need — to exit.

Texas Maaco Shop Holds Community Car Show

Maaco Plano in Plano, Texas recently hosted a community-focused car show to drive awareness of the shop’s location and its wide array of services.

Autel Launches Autel Academy with Onsite Courses

Autel announced it will be launching the Autel Training Academy next month at its U.S. headquarters in New York.

