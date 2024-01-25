Top 5 Stories of the Week

Auto Body Consolidation Update: There’s a New Buyer in Town

The good news for shops that want to sell but do not fit a consolidator’s profile is that there is a fresh pool of new buyers.

ADAS and Social Media

Jason Stahl talks with AirPro Diagnostics’ Josh McFarlin on whether ADAS discussion on social media has been good or bad for the industry.

Lawson Products Acquires Emergent Safety Supply

Emergent Safety Supply is a national distributor of safety products based near Chicago in Batavia, Ill.

Auto Body Shops: Building a Foundation for the New Year

For the new year, it’s important to conduct a thorough audit of your finances to look for areas of opportunity and things to change.

Enterprise Reports Length of Rental Continues to Decline

Enterprise is reporting that LOR continues to decline for collision-related rentals, with overall LOR for in Q4 2023 at 17.7 days, a one-day decline from Q4 2022.

