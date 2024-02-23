Top 5 Stories of the Week

Crash Network Releases Results of 2024 Insurer Report Card

A record-high 19 companies, including six of the largest U.S. auto insurers, received a grade of C- or lower.

Read more here.

The Success and Growth of OEM Calibration

Jason Stahl talks with James Rodis and Andy Hipwell on the growth and expansion of OEM Calibration.

Read more here.

Collision Repairers: Will You Take the Oath?

Today’s collision repairers are challenged with a new set of concerns, one being the need to follow OEM repair procedures.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds Three New Locations in Southeast Florida

Classic Collision has acquired Empire Auto Body in Pompano Beach, Factory Certified Collision in Oakland Park and Southeast Collision Center in Boca Raton, Fla.

Read more here.

McBride Auto Body: Established in 1937

Joseph Carioti immigrated from Italy to the U.S. in 1910 and founded McBride Auto Body in 1937.

Read more here.