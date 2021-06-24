Top 5 Stories of the Week

Is It The Right Time To Sell Your Auto Body Shop?

If you’re thinking of selling your shop, the right time may be now or in the near future.

Read more here.

Launch Tech Introduces New OBD Code Reader

The Millennium HD Lite can work on both heavy-duty vehicles and light-duty vehicles and is affordably priced with free lifetime updates.

Read more here.

Uni-Select Appoints New President & COO of Canadian Automotive Group

Uni-Select Inc. announced the appointment of Emilie Gaudet to the position of president and chief operating officer, Canadian Automotive Group, effective July 1, 2021.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 and ADASLink Complete Calibration System

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the features and benefits of Hunter Engineering’s DAS 3000 and ADASLink system.

Read more here.

Executive Interview: Jeff McFadden, President of Service King

In an exclusive interview with Jeff McFadden, president of Service King, BodyShop Business discusses the MSO’s new 24/7 contactless self-schedule service.

Read more here.