News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough Lessons Learned

Steve Schaefer has achieved a lot of success as a multi-shop operator, but it didn’t come without some lessons that knocked him flat on his face.

ASA Opposes Pennsylvania Emissions Legislation

The ASA believes this legislation would have a negative effect on the Pennsylvania vehicle emissions inspection and maintenance program.

CARSTAR Rises to 78th on Franchise Times Top 400 List

Recognized as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise Times Top 400 placed CARSTAR 78th on the list, up from the 92nd position in 2020.

Craftsman Collision Introduces New COVID Vaccination Policy

The vaccination policy requires all employees of the Craftsman Group to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Crash Champions Supports Susan G. Komen Foundation with $25,000 Donation

The funds were generated through the sale of customized “Champions for a Cure” breast cancer t-shirts and a dollar-for-dollar corporate match from Crash Champions.

OEMs: Honda Introduces New Honda Sensing 360 System

News: UAF Accepting Scholarship Applications for 2022-2023

Events: Jay Leno Joins SEMA Show New Products Breakfast

Consolidators: Maaco Rises 21 Spots in 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 List

1Collision Sponsors AASP-MN Race for Automotive Education Event

Consolidator Report

Events of the Week
