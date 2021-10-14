Top 5 Stories of the Week

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough Lessons Learned
Steve Schaefer has achieved a lot of success as a multi-shop operator, but it didn’t come without some lessons that knocked him flat on his face.
ASA Opposes Pennsylvania Emissions Legislation
The ASA believes this legislation would have a negative effect on the Pennsylvania vehicle emissions inspection and maintenance program.
CARSTAR Rises to 78th on Franchise Times Top 400 List
Recognized as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise Times Top 400 placed CARSTAR 78th on the list, up from the 92nd position in 2020.
Craftsman Collision Introduces New COVID Vaccination Policy
The vaccination policy requires all employees of the Craftsman Group to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Crash Champions Supports Susan G. Komen Foundation with $25,000 Donation
The funds were generated through the sale of customized “Champions for a Cure” breast cancer t-shirts and a dollar-for-dollar corporate match from Crash Champions.
