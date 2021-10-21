Top 5 Stories of the Week

AkzoNobel, Dave Kindig to Partner Once Again at SEMA Show

AkzoNobel announced that Dave Kindig of Kindig-it Design will again play a major role in its SEMA events.

Crash Champions Expands into South Florida

Crash Champions has acquired Auto Tech & Body, a leading South Florida collision repair center in Pompano Beach, Fla.

Automotive Repair Shops: Trust is Gold

Trust is gold in the automotive repair business, and once you lose it, you probably can never get it back.

Fix Auto Sierra Vista Named March Taylor Award Winner

Store manager Richard O’Leary was honored with the March Taylor “Doing Things Right as a Shop Manager” award for his commitment to process, teamwork and performance.