Top 5 Stories of the Week

The Perfect Storm: Is It Time for Body Shops to Take Action?

With all the turmoil going on in the collision industry, one repairer believes if shops don’t take a stand now, they’ll never be able to correct the injustices happening right now.

Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision announced a new closing — the acquisition of The Body Werks repair center in Holly Hill, Fla.

Toyota Auto Body California Donates Quarter Panels to CREF

CREF announced that Toyota Motor North America partnered with Toyota Auto Body California for a donation of 944 quarter panels to their organization.

Service King Reaches Recapitalization Agreement

Capital injection strengthens Service King’s financial position by reducing net indebtedness by over $500 million.

Axalta Media Day 2022: A Closer Look at Coating Technologies

Axalta gave members of the collision repair media a tour of its new, 175,000-square-foot research and development facility.

