Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines

PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Jason Stahl and Darin Poston discuss PPG's new OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter for plastic repair.

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Perfect Storm: Is It Time for Body Shops to Take Action?

With all the turmoil going on in the collision industry, one repairer believes if shops don’t take a stand now, they’ll never be able to correct the injustices happening right now.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision announced a new closing — the acquisition of The Body Werks repair center in Holly Hill, Fla.

Read more here.

Toyota Auto Body California Donates Quarter Panels to CREF

CREF announced that Toyota Motor North America partnered with Toyota Auto Body California for a donation of 944 quarter panels to their organization.

Read more here.

Service King Reaches Recapitalization Agreement

Capital injection strengthens Service King’s financial position by reducing net indebtedness by over $500 million.

Read more here.

Axalta Media Day 2022: A Closer Look at Coating Technologies

Axalta gave members of the collision repair media a tour of its new, 175,000-square-foot research and development facility.

Read more here.

