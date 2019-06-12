Two Longtime I-CAR Directors Announce Departure

Two longtime I-CAR directors who are well known to the industry have announced their departure from the organization.

Jason Bartanen, director of technical relations, and Josh McFarlin, director of curriculum and product development, have both said they are leaving I-CAR.

Bartanen, who has spent nearly 23 years with I-CAR, announced he was leaving the organization May 31 in a Facebook post.

In the post, Bartanen shares some details about his journey with I-CAR:

“I’ve had an amazing journey, met hundreds of dear friends along the way, and like to think that I’ve made a difference while supporting the I-CAR Vision of complete, safe, and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer. I will always support and embrace this vision and it will continue to guide me.”

Bartanen also added that, while June 12 would be his last day with the organization, he can’t yet share what’s next for him. He ended his post by thanking everyone who has played a part in his journey with I-CAR:

“I owe so many people thanks and gratitude for their support, guidance, confidence, and willingness to help me along the way. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the journey I’ve taken. I will be forever grateful to so many people and look forward to thanking each of you when our paths cross next.”

McFarlin also announced his departure on Facebook. After spending six years with I-CAR, he shared that he would be selling his house in Wisconsin and making the move back to Florida:

“It is official, we are headed home to Florida! My last day with I-CAR, after 6 years, will be July 19th. It will be a bummer to not work with all of the great friends I have made in my time here, but I will still be in the industry and I am excited to get back home after all of this time up North.”

Both received an outpouring of support and thanks from friends and family for their contributions to the industry.