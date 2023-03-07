 U.S. Drivers Say Roads are Getting More Dangerous

News

Slightly more than 30% of American motorists said that driving has become more dangerous since the pandemic.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
A recent report from Jerry Insurance Agency LLC indicated that slightly more than 30% of American motorists said that driving has become more dangerous since the pandemic, including 41% of Gen Z respondents.

The survey found that around 70% of U.S. drivers have witnessed some form of road rage during the past year. This is up from a survey conducted by Policygenius in 2022, which found 57% of drivers witnessed road rage in the past two years. Some of the types of road rage they have witnessed include:

  • Angry hand gestures and yelling – 50%
  • Aggressive honking – 50%
  • One vehicle chasing another – 18%
  • A driver leaving a car to confront someone – 17%

Some drivers feel so scared that they have armed themselves. In states where it is legal to keep a loaded gun in the car, 20% of men said they have a loaded gun within reach while driving, compared to women at 9%.

The number of people killed in traffic accidents in the U.S. has jumped dramatically since the outbreak of COVID, rising 18% from 2019 to 2021, as speeding and reckless driving become more common. Meanwhile, the number of road rage shootings has doubled in recent years, and 35 states now allow residents to carry loaded handguns in their cars without any special permit or formal training.

To view the full report from Jerry Insurance Agency LLC, including auto purchasing and EV trends, click here.

