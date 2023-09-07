 UAF Awards Scholarships for 2023-24 Academic Year

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has awarded 378 scholarships to students throughout the country, totaling $640,250 for the upcoming school year.

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) announced it has awarded 378 scholarships to students throughout the country, totaling $640,250 for the upcoming school year.

Those awarded with scholarships will be attending a two-year or four-year college or university or an accredited automotive vocational program. While the majority of the students are studying to become collision, mechanical or heavy-duty repair professionals, others are pursuing degrees in such fields as business, engineering and IT/cybersecurity that will lead to a career in the automotive aftermarket. In addition, many named scholarships were awarded on behalf of a variety of individuals and organizations.

To be considered, scholarship candidates applied at the foundation’s AutomotiveScholarships.com or HeavyDutyScholarships.com websites. Once the teams of volunteer scholarship reviewers evaluated completed applications, recipients and their corresponding schools were notified of the awards.

“It’s wonderful to see so many students looking to the aftermarket as a career path and applying for scholarships to help get them there,” said Mike Buzzard, AAP, chairman of the UAF scholarship committee. “Awarding so many scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of those who donate their time and resources to UAF. Their support helps ensure that the aftermarket remains vibrant and strong through education.”

A complete list of scholarship recipients can be found at AutomotiveScholarships.com/scholarship-alumni.   

To learn more about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation or make a donation, visit UofA-Foundation.org. To apply for a scholarship for the 2024-25 academic year, visit AutomotiveScholarships.com or HeavyDutyScholarships.com.

