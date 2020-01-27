Connect with us

News

Used Vehicle Market Ends 2019 Strong

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

In the January 2020 Used Car and Light Truck Guidelines Industry Update, analysts at J.D. Power Valuation Services note the used vehicle market closed with an uptick in 2019.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to the monthly report:

  • Wholesale prices down only slightly in December
  • Prices fall by an average of 0.7%
  • Used vehicle price index increases
  • UVPI reaches 120.6
  • Wholesale volume growth slows
  • Volume ends the year up 3.9% in 2019

“The used market closed out 2019 on a strong note, with an increase of 1.2%, which was the first material increase in four months,” said David Paris, executive analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services. “As a result, used prices ended the year 1% greater than in 2018. Looking forward, strong mainstream segment prices are expected to boost the used market through 2020.”

Download the free January 2020 Used Car and Light Truck Guidelines Industry Update.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Used Vehicle Market Ends 2019 Strong

on

AASP/MA Testifies in Support of Revised Right to Repair Law

on

CREF Announces Recipient of Instructor of the Year Award

on

Survey Reveals Insights on OEM Repair Procedures
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Legislation: AASP/MA Testifies in Support of Revised Right to Repair Law

Shop Operations: 50 Years and Counting: A Look Back at My Collision Career

News: CREF Announces Recipient of Instructor of the Year Award

News: Used Vehicle Market Ends 2019 Strong

News: Survey Reveals Insights on OEM Repair Procedures
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hutchins Manufacturing Company

Hutchins Manufacturing Company
Contact: Marianne Hutchins Marianne HutchinsPhone: 800-247-3199Fax: 626-993-3998
49 N. Lotus Ave., Pasadena CA 91107
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Attention: Please Post This Important Safety Information for Your Customers

Sponsored Content

A ROAD MAP FOR AN INDEPENDENT OPERATOR

Sponsored Content

How to Explain the Value of OEM Parts to Your Customers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect