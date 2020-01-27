Used Vehicle Market Ends 2019 Strong

In the January 2020 Used Car and Light Truck Guidelines Industry Update, analysts at J.D. Power Valuation Services note the used vehicle market closed with an uptick in 2019.

According to the monthly report:

Wholesale prices down only slightly in December

Prices fall by an average of 0.7%

Used vehicle price index increases

UVPI reaches 120.6

Wholesale volume growth slows

Volume ends the year up 3.9% in 2019

“The used market closed out 2019 on a strong note, with an increase of 1.2%, which was the first material increase in four months,” said David Paris, executive analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services. “As a result, used prices ended the year 1% greater than in 2018. Looking forward, strong mainstream segment prices are expected to boost the used market through 2020.”

Download the free January 2020 Used Car and Light Truck Guidelines Industry Update.