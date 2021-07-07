Verifacts Automotive to Hold Webinar on Proper Vehicle Repairs

Verifacts Automotive, LLC announced that its Guild 21 Webinar on July 8 at 11 a.m. PST will feature Sean Carey, president of SCG Management Consultants. During the 90-minute presentation, “A Safe & Proper RepaIr Using AI,” Carey will talk about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) when it comes to a proper and safe repair of newer automobiles.

The webinar will be hosted by George Avery, industry consultant and professional speaker; Gabriel Morley, senior vice president of VeriFacts; and Micki Woods, a collision industry marketing specialist and podcast host. Following the presentation, there will be time set aside for Q&A. Carey has over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. A mechanical engineer by trade, he embarked on his sales and marketing career with the UK’s largest parts distribution company while earning a marketing degree from the Charted Institute of Marketing. In 1991, he joined Nissan at its London headquarters, where he created, launched and managed Nissan’s Certified Collision Repair Program. Since establishing SCG Management Consulting LLC in 2009, Carey has consulted with all sectors of the automotive claims industry.

“Sean has a keen understanding of the needs of insurers, OEMs, rental car companies, technology providers and a wide range of industry supply chain vendors,” said Morley. “He is well respected in the industry as a strategic visionary and leader in growing businesses and markets from concept to implementation, and we are pleased to have him share information with the collision industry during the next Guild 21 Webinar.” Topics covered in the webinar will include: Overview of the current state of the collision industry

The overwhelming amount of technology, including AI, coming into the industry

The face of change that technology is causing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

Remote and AI estimating

Potential implications if all stakeholders aren’t included in the process “In light of the changes taking place in the collision industry, we are potentially going to create a bad situation for a lot of the constituents, including repairers, OEMs, and vehicle owners,” said Carey. “I don’t think that AI has fully comprehended the necessary repair procedures and processes required with ADAS, calibration and diagnostic interrogation of the vehicle.”

Carey said that many insurers are at the forefront of the development of using AI. “It’s critical to include all of the correct repair procedures and current diagnostic and calibration requirements of the car,” he said. “We would likely get a far more accurate initial assessment of the vehicle, which would ultimately lead to a safe and proper repair and a more satisfied customer.” Carey cautions all segments of the industry to get involved now before these changes take a complete hold. “There are opportunities for insurers, OEMs, large repair groups, as well as I-CAR and VeriFacts to create this new data-sharing domain that enables the true north, which is a safe and proper repair,” said Carey. “A safe and proper repair should be non-negotiable.”

