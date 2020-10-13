Connect with us

Streamline Repair Service with Bolt On Technology

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Bolt On Technology has launched a new product, NextGear, that will allow shops to tap into the company’s digital vehicle inspection, two-way texting and advanced appointment setting tools with just a cell phone or tablet with internet access.

NextGear runs on most major PC, iOS and Android devices with little setup or consultation, so there’s no need for new hardware. Start with the Ignition Pack (with no contract or annual subscription fee), then add on new “Gear” modules for new features as they become available.

Connect