Connect with us

News

Videos of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

VIDEO: U-POL Specialty Fillers, Part 2

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Dan Reutter demonstrates U-POL’s Fibral Lite lightweight sandable fiberglass filler.

Watch here.

VIDEO: Fuji Spray Auto H-V8 HVLP Spray Gun

Designed with Fuji Spray’s trusted HVLP technology, the H-V8 is an exceptional choice for basecoat and clearcoat applications.

Watch here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: asTech Announces Launch of OEM Scan Reports

News: Axalta Announces Bright Futures Scholarship Recipients

News: Dynabrade Acquires Strategic Supplier Manth Manufacturing

Consolidators: Craftsman Collision Raises $31,000 for Canadian Red Cross BC Wildfire Appeal

Advertisement

on

Videos of the Week

on

Consolidator Report

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.C. Veteran
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Videos of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.C. Veteran

News: PPG Announces Launch of PPG Knowledge College
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BendPak, Inc.

BendPak, Inc.
Contact: Mario CardonaFax: 805-529-2909
1645 Lemonwood Drive, Santa Paul CA 93060
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Preaching to the Non-Converted: Shops Speak Out on Proper Scanning, Diagnostics and Calibrations

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station

Sponsored Content

4 Ways Training Can Help You Succeed During this Time

Sponsored Content

Shop Inventory? Your Account Manager Can Help with That!
Connect
BodyShop Business