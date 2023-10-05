 Videos of the Week

Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of Oct. 2.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The Road to AAPEX Season 2, Episode 5

In episode 5 of The Road to AAPEX, Joe Keene prepares the Lincoln Blackwood for the road with assistance from Transtar and heads out on the Lincoln Highway on his way to AAPEX.

Watch here.

The Road to AAPEX Season 2, Episode 6

In episode 6 of The Road to AAPEX, Joe Keene enters Iowa on his drive to AAPEX and discovers the charm of small-town America along the Lincoln Highway.

Watch here.

The Road to AAPEX Season 2, Episode 7

In episode 7 of The Road to AAPEX, Joe Keene rolls through Nebraska and meets kindred spirits as he drives the rare Lincoln Blackwood he refurbished for his journey to AAPEX.

Watch here.

The Road to AAPEX Season 2, Episode 8

Episode 8 of The Road to AAPEX explores how far automotive innovation has brought us to get to where we are today, and where it might take us tomorrow.

Watch here.

