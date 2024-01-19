Videos of the Week

1Collision recently announced its rebranding as CSN Collision, signifying a strategic evolution in the company's journey. The rebranding positions CSN Collision to tap into its parent company's global resources and expertise, strengthening its role as a prominent player in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

CSN Collision had a record year of growth in 2023, affiliating with multiple new locations in the U.S. Notable additions in December 2023 include Collision Tech Inc. in El Cajon, Calif.; Westgate Collision Center in Peoria, Ariz.; California Collision Factory in San Diego, Calif.; and Car Center - Alpine in Grand Rapids, Mich.