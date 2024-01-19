 Videos of the Week

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of Jan. 15.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

2023 BSB Year in Review: Top 10 News Stories

Related Articles

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 news stories of 2023.

Watch here.

2023 BSB Year in Review: Top 10 Branded Content Articles

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 branded content articles of 2023.

Read more here.

2023 BSB Year in Review: Top 10 Consolidation Stories

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 consolidation stories of 2023.

Watch here.

2023 BSB Year in Review: Top 10 Product News

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 product news of 2023.

Watch here.

2023 BSB Year in Review: Top 10 Feature Stories

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 feature stories of 2023.

Watch here.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

1Collision Rebrands to CSN Collision

The rebranding positions CSN Collision to tap into its parent company’s global resources and expertise.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

1Collision recently announced its rebranding as CSN Collision, signifying a strategic evolution in the company's journey. The rebranding positions CSN Collision to tap into its parent company's global resources and expertise, strengthening its role as a prominent player in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

CSN Collision had a record year of growth in 2023, affiliating with multiple new locations in the U.S. Notable additions in December 2023 include Collision Tech Inc. in El Cajon, Calif.; Westgate Collision Center in Peoria, Ariz.; California Collision Factory in San Diego, Calif.; and Car Center - Alpine in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers Hits 200 Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers reached the 200-location milestone with their latest addition in Princeton, Texas.

By Jason Stahl
Toyota Announces New Certified Collision Center

Capitol Auto Group Collision Center in Salem, Ore., is the newest Toyota Certified Collision Center.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Expands in Arizona

Classic Collision has acquired Painters Collision Centers in Apache Junction, Chandler and Queen Creek, Ariz.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Austin Body Works: Oldest Shop in Austin, Texas

Austin Body Works’ original location opened in the early 1940s.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

AASP/NJ Kicks Off 2024 Meeting Series with Education and Fun

Members had fun at Topgolf and also discussed the big pain point of paint and materials reimbursement.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 8.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 8.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers