Videos of the Week

The importance of measuring ride height on ADAS-equipped vehicles.

VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 1

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL’s Raptor Protective Coating system, a tough and durable 2K coating for use as a truck bedliner or full exterior protective coating.

VIDEO: Dismounting and Mounting Tire Assemblies

Tips on how to change a high-performance, run-flat tire without damaging the wheel, TPMS sensor or tire.

VIDEO: Fuel Levels and Alignment Angles

How fuel level can change a vehicle’s ride height and thus change the alignment angles – a crucial thing to understand given the tighter tolerances on ADAS-equipped vehicles.

