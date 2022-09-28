Warrensburg Collision Adds Locations, Rebrands to Collision Leaders

Warrensburg Collision announced it has acquired four additional locations and rebranded to “Collision Leaders.” It now has five locations in Missouri: Sedalia, Higginsville, Odessa and Grain Valley, as well as their flagship location in Warrensburg.

“We’ve spent the last decade deliberately growing and training our team every day, focusing on culture, process improvements and leadership,” said Lund. “That’s why we decided to expand and bring the best quality collision repair to these communities.”

Over the last several months, Warrensburg Collision underwent an extensive rebranding process, starting with a new name that the team selected.

“We turned it over to our staff to select the new name,” said Lund. “We wanted a name that meant something to our team, something they could be proud of. We went through hundreds of names and this one stuck out. We empower our team to lead, teach, train and support each other, and it fits what we do perfectly.”

Collision Leaders’ logo mimics dash lights.

The logo is also just as thought-out, mimicking a dash light and incorporating multiple colors and symbols that come together to share their philosophy. “It was important to incorporate symbolism that represents what our company stands for, and our new logo does just that.”



Lund has grown the shop in Warrensburg tenfold since he assumed leadership in 2005. He has transformed the culture of the shop into something that business leaders from around the Midwest travel to see. Lund is now taking that experience and replicating it for expansion.

“I am extremely proud of our team; it has been humbling to watch them teach and train staff at new locations on our systems and implement processes,” he said. “They are growing the culture at new locations and living up to the name they chose, Collision Leaders.”