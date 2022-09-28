Warrensburg Collision Adds Locations, Rebrands to Collision Leaders

News: GEICO Becomes First Insurer to Use CCC Digital Fraud Detection
Consolidators
Warrensburg Collision Adds Four More Locations
Warrensburg Collision announced it has acquired four additional locations and rebranded to “Collision Leaders.” It now has five locations in Missouri: Sedalia, Higginsville, Odessa and Grain Valley, as well as their flagship location in Warrensburg.
Casey Lund, owner of Collison Leaders, announced the name change and new logo in recent months.
“We’ve spent the last decade deliberately growing and training our team every day, focusing on culture, process improvements and leadership,” said Lund. “That’s why we decided to expand and bring the best quality collision repair to these communities.”
Over the last several months, Warrensburg Collision underwent an extensive rebranding process, starting with a new name that the team selected.
“We turned it over to our staff to select the new name,” said Lund. “We wanted a name that meant something to our team, something they could be proud of. We went through hundreds of names and this one stuck out. We empower our team to lead, teach, train and support each other, and it fits what we do perfectly.”
The logo is also just as thought-out, mimicking a dash light and incorporating multiple colors and symbols that come together to share their philosophy. “It was important to incorporate symbolism that represents what our company stands for, and our new logo does just that.”
Lund has grown the shop in Warrensburg tenfold since he assumed leadership in 2005. He has transformed the culture of the shop into something that business leaders from around the Midwest travel to see. Lund is now taking that experience and replicating it for expansion.
“I am extremely proud of our team; it has been humbling to watch them teach and train staff at new locations on our systems and implement processes,” he said. “They are growing the culture at new locations and living up to the name they chose, Collision Leaders.”
Lund’s business has been recognized with the 2015 Warrensburg Chamber Business of the Year Award and the 2016 Missouri Chamber of Commerce Fast Track Award for business growth. It has also been included in Ingram’s Corporate 100 as one of the KC Area’s Fastest Growing Companies four times (2014, 2015, 2016 and 2021) and won Best of the Burg for auto body shops every year.
Collision Leaders will continue the legacy and service that Warrensburg Collision was founded on.
“We are the same great people, same great service with a new name that reflects how we’ve transformed the auto body industry in our region and will continue to lead the industry by helping others and serving where needed,” said Lund.
For more information on Collision Leaders, visit collisionleaders.com.