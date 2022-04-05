 WATCH: The Latest Body Bangin' Podcast with Micki Woods
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

WATCH: The Latest Body Bangin' Podcast with Micki Woods

on

NABC Announces Farmers as Recipient of President’s Award

on

ASE Announces Personnel Changes

on

Mitchell Introduces New Commercial Truck Estimating Solution
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

Trending Now

News: NABC Announces Farmers as Recipient of President’s Award

News: WATCH: The Latest Body Bangin’ Podcast with Micki Woods

News: ASE Announces Personnel Changes

News: Mitchell Introduces New Commercial Truck Estimating Solution

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

WATCH: The Latest Body Bangin’ Podcast with Micki Woods

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this episode, Woods interviews Gold Coast Auto Body CEO Dominic Martino on labor rate increases, how COVID affected his business, hiring, training, culture and more.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Winning Shop Talk with Dominic Martino.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: I-CAR Achieves Accreditation from IACET

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shops

News: Survey: More Shops Getting Paid for Masking During Priming

News: CIF Announces United Recyclers Group as Repeat Annual Donor

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business