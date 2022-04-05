WATCH: The Latest Body Bangin’ Podcast with Micki Woods

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Gold Coast Auto Body CEO Dominic Martino on labor rate increases, how COVID affected his business, hiring, training, culture and more.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Winning Shop Talk with Dominic Martino.