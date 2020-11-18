Wesco Group Acquires Cook’s Automotive PBE Business

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the western U.S. and Canada, has announced that it has acquired Cook’s Automotive PBE business.

Cook’s Automotive has been serving customers in the San Jose area for over 100 years. Owner Heinz Bartels will continue to operate his parts business and will be retiring in the future. The PBE team at Cook’s will be joining the Wesco team in the Bay Area.

“We welcome Cook’s Automotive PBE to the team,” said Lloyd White, CEO of Wesco Group. “We will service customers out of our existing San Jose location. Customers will continue to receive best-in-class service with resources across an expanded organization. We look forward to continuing our many growth initiatives in California.”

The combined Wesco Group of companies now sells and services from over 71 stores, 13 distribution centers and 11 equipment divisions in the western U.S. and Canada. This makes Wesco Group one of the largest privately held PBE distributors in North America.