 Wichita MSO Wins CARSTAR Community Champions Award

Wichita MSO Wins CARSTAR Community Champions Award

Raymond Rose and A.J. Pickering, owners of three CARSTAR stores in the Wichita, Kansas area, were recently honored with the CARSTAR Community Champions award at the Driven Brands U.S. Collision Conference.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR announced that Raymond Rose and A.J. Pickering, owners of CARSTAR Collision Specialists East, CARSTAR Collision Specialists West and CARSTAR Old Town in Wichita, Kansas were recently honored with the CARSTAR Community Champions award at the Driven Brands U.S. Collision Conference in Orlando, Fla.

The CARSTAR Community Champion award is given in recognition to owners who have gone above and beyond in their community outreach to support a variety of charitable causes and local organizations.

Since opening their first two locations in 2022, Rose and Pickering have become known in their local community for generous donations of their time and resources for the betterment of the community. From painting curbs for a community improvement project, to fundraising for a domestic violence shelter, to restoring an old trolley for charities to use for event, the generosity of these owners extends to a wide array of causes.

“I do donate a lot to the local community and try to be involved as much as possible,” said Pickering. “It’s such an honor to be recognized for this award. I like to be creative in what we do for the community, like our trolley and painting curbs for the city. Any way we can give back and help those in need in the Wichita area, we will do. Congratulations to my wife and my whole team on this award — everyone has earned it.”

Rose and Pickering also use their business acumen to connect with the next generation of collision repair professionals with organizations such as the Kansas Auto Body Association and local and regional SkillsUSA competitions. Most recently, Pickering served as chair for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Wichita Golf Classic, helping raise funds for CARSTAR’s selected charity partner.

In addition to their philanthropic efforts, the pair has achieved outstanding business success, having doubled their sales and growth and opening a third location earlier this year.

For more information on CARSTAR, visit carstar.com.

Driven Brands Collision Conference 2023