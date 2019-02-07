Body Shop Business
Win $75 by Entering BodyShop Business’ Reader’s Choice Contest

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

BodyShop Business is planning its 20th Annual Reader’s Choice issue – an entire issue devoted to questions about the collision repair business that you want answered! But we can’t do it without you. Click here to fill out the form. Please submit by Feb. 21, 2019.

Submit a question about some industry-related issue you want an answer to, and if it’s chosen, we’ll not only find someone to write an article on your topic but also credit you for the idea – and give you $75!

Maybe your question is, “What kind of scan tool should I buy?” Or, “What are some of the most effective marketing tools for my shop?” Or maybe you want to know the best way to reorganize your shop for maximum efficiency. Submit your question and who knows, you might be buying lunch for the crew!

Check out one of last year’s winners here.

Click here to submit your question!

