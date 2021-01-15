Connect with us

News

WMABA Kicks Off 6th Annual Regional Labor Rate Survey

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) announced it is once again seeking labor rate information from collision repairers in the Mid-Atlantic market.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This survey will be used to determine the labor rate and billing practices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The WMABA will share this information with their members via their website and Hammer & Dolly magazine. The WMABA stresses that no individual data will be shared.

The data derived from the survey will be organized by the following regions:

  • Baltimore
  • Annapolis
  • Hagerstown
  • Washington D.C.
  • Virginia Beach
  • Charlottesville
  • Richmond
  • Roanoke
  • West Virginia

To take the survey, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: LKQ Corp. Expands Services Business Under Single Brand Name

News: ASE Winter Certification Registration Now Open

News: Coming Monday: The 2020 BSB Year In Review

Advertisement

on

WMABA Kicks Off 6th Annual Regional Labor Rate Survey

on

Survey Indicates Number of U.S. Consumers Cancelled Auto Policies in 2020

on

Driven Brands Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

on

Association News
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: Survey Indicates Number of U.S. Consumers Cancelled Auto Policies in 2020

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Bi-Metal Hole Saws

Consolidators: Driven Brands Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Associations: Association News

News: WMABA Kicks Off 6th Annual Regional Labor Rate Survey
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ChemSpec USA, LLC.

ChemSpec USA, LLC.
Contact: Tammy AndersonPhone: 330-669-4036Fax: 330-669-3965
9287 Smucker Road, Orrville Ohio 44667
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect