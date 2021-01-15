WMABA Kicks Off 6th Annual Regional Labor Rate Survey

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) announced it is once again seeking labor rate information from collision repairers in the Mid-Atlantic market.

This survey will be used to determine the labor rate and billing practices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The WMABA will share this information with their members via their website and Hammer & Dolly magazine. The WMABA stresses that no individual data will be shared.

The data derived from the survey will be organized by the following regions:

Baltimore

Annapolis

Hagerstown

Washington D.C.

Virginia Beach

Charlottesville

Richmond

Roanoke

West Virginia

