The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) announced that it is now accepting presentation submissions from speakers who would like to be part of the educational lineup of their Collision Professional Repairer Education Program (P.R.E.P.) event at the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show March 20-22 in Secaucus, N.J.

Collision P.R.E.P. is specifically looking for seminar presentations as well as organized panel discussions. The focus will be on current information that addresses issues that collision repairers are currently facing. A topic of choice for this year’s event is advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The deadline for submitting a presentation is Dec. 27, 2019. Submissions received after that may not be considered for this event.

To submit a proposal, email the following information to [email protected]:

Presentation title

List of all presenters involved (name, title, company, email address)

Presentation description

A list of at three takeaways for the attendee

WMABA encourages NORTHEAST exhibitors to support WMABA through sponsorship of the Collision P.R.E.P. program. NORTHEAST sponsorship and promotional packages are also available through AASP/NJ. As a sponsor, your company will receive highly visible recognition before, during and after NORTHEAST.

For more information, contact WMABA Executive Director Jordan Hendler at [email protected] or (804) 789-9649.