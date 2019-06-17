Body Shop Business
WMABA Participant and Collision Industry Colleague Josh Denny Passes Away

Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) leaders and members announced the passing of industry colleague and friend Josh Denny, son of longtime industry leader and WMABA member Bill Denny of Bill Denny’s Automotive.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the entire family,” WMABA said in a statement. “Josh’s tenacity and joyfulness will certainly be missed.”

Josh Denny, age 41, of Delta, Pa., passed away on June 8, 2019 at his home. Born in Havre de Grace, Md., he was the son of Billy D. and Edith L. (Bartosch) Denny. Denny enjoyed martial arts and was a black belt in Kung Fu. In addition to his parents, Denny is survived by children, Rowan and Hattie Denny; stepchildren, Japeth, Louisa and Yael Musser; two brothers, William N. and Richard A. Denny; two step-grandchildren, Sebastian and Grayson Musser; mother-in-law, Susan Wolfe; sister-in-law, Marica Rutledge; and brother-in-law, Colin Hinson. 

He was preceded in death by wife, Erica Hinson Denny. 

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University of Maryland Medical Center, 22 South Greene St., Baltimore, MD 21201, or the American Cancer Society – Hope Lodge Baltimore, 636 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201.

