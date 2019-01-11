Women’s Industry Network Begins Sponsorship Campaign for 2019

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that its 2019 Sponsorship Campaign began on Dec. 23, 2018.

WIN is in its second decade as the network that drives industry sustainability by developing women through education and connections. To continue this mission, WIN depends upon the support and generosity of individuals and organizations in the industry. WIN remains committed to finding new ways to recruit, retain and support women in the collision repair Industry. Progress towards these initiatives in 2018 included:

Recordbreaking attendance at the annual Educational Conference

The presentation of scholarships to nine collision repair students

The presentation of the Most Influential Women Award to four individuals

The growth of WIN’s regional networking events, with five events being held across the United States

A continued presence at career fairs and industry and company events in the United States and Canada

Increases in WIN’s presence in industry publications and social media engagement

Corporate sponsorships are currently being sought to allow WIN to continue to expand its programs of education, networking and mentorship. Additionally, a variety of sponsorship opportunities are available support the organization’s activities. Sponsors are recognized on the WIN website, in signage and verbal acknowledgments during the WIN Educational Conference, as well during regional and industry events. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Petra Schroeder at [email protected].