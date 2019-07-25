Women’s Industry Network Offers Discounted Membership Special

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that it is offering an 18-month membership promotion for only $99. This special price runs from late July through August 31 and offers membership for the remainder of 2019 and all of 2020.

“After 12 years since our beginning, we are thrilled to see WIN’s membership and support continue to grow and programs expand,” said Cheryl Boswell, chair of WIN. “WIN’s mission is to drive collision repair industry sustainability by developing women through education and connections. We encourage women and men in the United States and Canada to continue to increase their professional network and become a WIN member.”

When signing up for the first time or renewing an existing membership, WIN website visitors (www.womensindustrynetwork.com) should select “Professional Member,” then select “Summer Membership Special” prior to checkout. To sign up, click here.