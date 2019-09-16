Women’s Industry Network Supports ‘Headbands of Hope’

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that it made a donation to “Headbands of Hope,” a charity that donates headbands to kids diagnosed with cancer.

Earlier this year, WIN hosted its 2019 Educational Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and one of the keynote sessions featured Headbands of Hope Founder Jess Ekstrom. After participating in an internship with a wish-granting organization in 2012, Ekstrom found that kids loved to wear headbands to express their style and personality after experiencing hair loss with chemotherapy cancer treatment.

During her WIN session, Ekstrom spoke on how optimism creates a better reality in “Making Our Internal Dialogue Our Biggest Cheerleader.”

“Everyone who has ever done something great had to believe they could be the one to do it,” she said. “Everyone had to start somewhere. Why not here and why not you? Success doesn’t mean you have it all figured out, but it means you’re confident you’ll get there.”

After Ekstrom’s session, the 200-plus WIN members attending the conference participated in creating headbands that were later donated to children with cancer at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla. Long-time WIN sponsor Enterprise-Rent-A-Car sponsored the event, which provided the headbands and decorations that were used. To show continued support, they also purchased 50 headbands directly from headbandsofhope.com and donated them on behalf of WIN.

“It was amazing to see how 200-plus women were all impacted by Jess’s story,” said Amanda Seyler, committee member of the WIN Conference. “There was laughter, tears and some great key learning points during Jess’s time with us. Everyone had their heartstrings pulled when we got to tell them that the headbands we created were going to be donated to children at the cancer center. It was such a special event.”

