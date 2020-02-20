Wurth USA Expands Partnership with UTI

Wurth USA and Universal Technical Institute (UTI) have announced a partnership expansion for 2020 at NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C.

To commemorate and celebrate, Richard Schiavoni, head of Würth Academy and a 33-year veteran of Wurth USA, was joined by his team of six regional trainers, along with John Dodson, UTI’s vice president, business alliances and NASCAR, Tony Frassetto, UTI’s senior account manager, business alliances, and Jennifer Bergeron, campus president, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The guest of honor was Astrid Lynn, a rising star in the U.S. performance racing industry and a proud partner of Wurth USA. As a dual-threat driver and hands-on technician, Astrid and her team have been working hard over the last two years, developing her driving skills and preparing her BMW E36. At the age of 16, she obtained her competition license and will race in events across several organizations in 2020, including NASA SRO America, and AER. Since 2018, Würth has also been a proud partner of UTI, supporting its purpose and mission to support students in achieving their career dreams by providing state-of-the-industry technical training. With more than 250 million vehicles on the road in the U.S., the demand for skilled trades continues to rise. The U.S. Department of Labor projects that, by 2026, there will be more than 1.2 million job openings nationally across the automotive, diesel and collision repair industries.

Each year, Würth contributes chemical products, electrical supplies, hardware, shop safety/PPE equipment and storage solutions that UTI students utilize during hands-on classroom training. Würth has a branded classroom in four of UTI’s 13 campus locations, including Lisle, Ill., Mooresville, N.C., Dallas/Fort Worth, and Orlando, Fla. As part of the partnership expansion, Würth will also have branded classrooms at the Bloomfield, N.J., and Long Beach, Calif., campuses this year. “The Würth Academy’s mission is to improve the level of safety, service and performance in the automotive industry,” said Schiavoni. “Our regional trainers have more than 100 years of combined industry experience. Additionally, our team has enjoyed long and successful sales careers at Wurth USA. Now we’re seeing the next wave of highly skilled technicians enter the workforce and their needs are different. The industry is constantly and rapidly evolving and, as a business, we’ve adapted to become more technically savvy. Our territory sales representatives all carry iPads. We have e-learning platforms and videos on our products. We’re embracing change while staying true to our purpose – continuing education,” Not only are these classrooms utilized by UTI students, but Wurth USA’s regional trainers also conduct hands-on training for sales colleagues and newly-hired employees.

