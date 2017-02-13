Body Shop Business
Don & Sons Body Shop Receives Nationwide’s On Your Side Showmanship of Excellence Award

Don & Sons Body Shop of Ames, Iowa, has been awarded the prestigious On Your Side Showmanship of Excellence Award by Nationwide Insurance in recognition of its outstanding customer service and community involvement.

Don & Sons Body Shop was selected as the “top shop” in Nationwide’s On Your Side (OYS) Repair Program for the Central Plains Zone. Only seven shops nationally out of the 4,000 OYS shops receive this award.

Through integrity and consistency, Don & Sons Body Shop has become a stand-out organization, often going above and beyond to make sure that customers are getting the best service possible. As an avid contributor to the community by way of leadership, multiple sponsorships, generous donations and charitable giving, they have earned a stellar community reputation and loyal customer following.

Mike Risdal, district manager of Nationwide, and Jeff Prellwitz, associate director of Nationwide, presented the award to Todd and Ann Martin, owners of Don & Sons Body Shop, and their team members.

“This award was established to recognize the best of the best in our repair network,” said Mike Risdal of Nationwide. “Our partnership with Don & Sons Body Shop is longstanding and is a true testament of what can be accomplished when we share the same goals for our customers. I am privileged to recognize their efforts and successes.

Added Todd Martin, owner of Don & Sons, “We are honored to receive such a prominent award from Nationwide. I appreciate our relationship with Nationwide and specifically Mike over these years. His industry expertise and common sense approach helps us achieve mutual goals together-providing a superior customer experience during the repair process.”

