Arkansas, Tennessee Consider Collision Repair Legislation Involving Aftermarket Parts

It seems that collision repair – particularly the use of aftermarket parts – is a hot topic at the state level these days.

Arkansas

Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier for body shops to use non-OEM aftermarket crash parts. Introduced Feb. 7, Arkansas Senate Bill 291 would repeal an existing law that requires body shops to use only OEM replacement parts when a vehicle still is under warranty, unless the vehicle owner provides written consent to use aftermarket parts.

On Feb. 14, the Arkansas Senate Committee on Insurance and Commerce recommended the bill for passage.

Tennessee

Tennessee lawmakers are considering legislation that would require repair estimates to clearly identify any non-OEM aftermarket crash parts that are being used. Those estimates must include a disclosure – in print no smaller than 10-point type – stating that:

“This estimate has been prepared based on the use of one or more crash parts supplied by a source other than the manufacturer of your motor vehicle. Warranties applicable to these replacement parts are provided by the parts manufacturer or distributor rather than by the manufacturer of your vehicle.”

Tennessee Senate Bill 0768 and House Bill 1098 also would mandate that the makers of non-OEM aftermarket crash parts must affix or inscribe their company name on each part.

The Tennessee bills, which are identical to previous bill introduced in 2015, would take effect July 1 if they passed.

Maryland

As previously reported, in Maryland, lawmakers are mulling a bill that would require body shops to use only OEM parts or certified non-OEM aftermarket parts for collision repairs.

Maryland Senate Bill 1007, which state Sen. J.B. Jennings introduced on Feb. 3, would “severely limit consumer choice” while driving up repair prices, the Automotive Body Parts Association said in response to the proposed legislation.