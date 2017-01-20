3D Auto Body & Collision Centers recently announced that it has opened a new Symach shop in Conshohocken, Pa.

As part of a yearlong project, 3D transformed a 30,000-square-foot warehouse and office building into its largest facility and largest Symach shop in North America.

The shop uses Symach technology that reduces drying times for paint, primer and body filler from about an hour to seconds, with paint fully cured in under a minute, according to 3D.

“This was by far the largest endeavor we have ever taken on, and now that we have run past the finish line, we all feel it was well-worth the incredible effort and financial outlay,” 3D President David Niestroy said. “Traveling to Italy to see the system in person and standing in the middle of our shop right here in Conshohocken, Pa., is a little surreal.”

The 24,000-square-foot shop boasts 26 bays with two sterile aluminum-repair areas. The 6,000-square-foot office area includes private space for customers and insurance partners to conduct business.

“This shop provides our customers and insurance partners something they cannot obtain anywhere else in the region, actually anywhere within thousands of miles,” added Craig Camacho, 3D’s VP of marketing and business development.

Founded in 1981 by Niestroy, 3D Auto Body & Collision Centers is an independently owned MSO with seven collision repair centers in the Philadelphia area.