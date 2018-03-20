3M Automotive Aftermarket Division and Mark Oja, automotive celebrity, head of California Speed & Custom and the leader of the A Team on Velocity Channel’s “Overhaulin’”, are teaming up for the upcoming AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway, held April 5-8, 2018.

West Coast automotive designer Mark Oja, who has starred on “Overhaulin’,” “American Hot Rod” and other car building television shows, operates his own garage – California Speed & Custom Garage – where he and his team build and refinish custom cars, hot rods, street rods and restore classic cars. They also sell performance parts and auto body supplies.

At the Charlotte Motor Speedway Auto Fair, Oja will be at the 3M Demonstration and Education Mobile Operations Trailer on Thursday, April 5, and Friday, April 6, to meet fans, sign autographs and host demonstrations of 3M solutions for body prep, painting and paint finishing.

Oja, who was born in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada, got his love of cars from his late father Alvin while watching him working in the garage. By the age of 13, Oja had painted his first car and never looked back. After a 12-year stint at a GM dealership as director of fixed operations, Oja moved to Southern California to open a hot rod shop. There he met Boyd Coddington and legendary car designer Chip Foose, and the rest is history.

In addition, Oja will judge two top awards for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Auto Fair – the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Award for Best Paint – one for the participating car clubs and one for the general public exhibiting cars. The awards will be presented on Friday, April 6.

Top attractions at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Auto Fair include:

Movie Cars

1958 American Graffiti Chevy Impala (original car driven by Ron Howard in American Graffiti), which was painstakingly restored by NASCAR Hall of Fame legend Ray Evernham

1976 Ford Torino (1976 Ford Torino from Starsky and Hutch TV show one of 1,310 produced by Ford Motor Company in in 1976 as tribute to show popularity)

1948 Tucker (1948 Tucker from the movie TUCKER a Man and his Dream 1988 staring Jeff Bridges, screen used vehicle)

Miami Vice (1st season screen used Ferrari driven by Don Johnson) — 1985 Chevy/Ferrari Daytona (1985 Chevy/Ferrari Daytona from the first season of TV show Miami Vice. Driven by Don Johnson. One of two used during filming of show)

Day of Thunder Chevy (actual screen used City Chevrolet NASCAR driven by Tom Cruise)

100 Years of Chevy Trucks (1918-2018)

Rick Lancaster 1950 custom (100 Years of Chevy truck, 1918-2018)

Scott Russell (1959 Chevy Apache)

NFL Football Stars’ Custom Cars