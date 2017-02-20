ABRA Auto Body & Glass said more than 200 of its sites have earned NSF certification through NSF International’s Collision Repair Shop Certification Program.

“As the first auto body repairer certified by NSF International, ABRA is leading the way in the industry, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to performing high-quality, safe auto body repairs in every one of its auto body shops,” Brooklyn Park, Minn.-based ABRA said in a news release. “Consumers benefit from NSF International’s oversight, as it verifies these certified ABRA locations perform high-quality and consistent repairs, use and maintain proper equipment for the job, have qualified personnel, use quality parts, and provide excellent customer service.”

In order to maintain certification, each ABRA location will undergo annual third-party audits along with monthly internal audits that demonstrate consistent achievement of all requirements of the NSF International Collision Repair Shop Certification Program.

ABRA previously announced the certification of 70 of its centers in August 2016. The company said it plans to certify all 335 of the shops in its portfolio.

“NSF International’s independent certification program goes beyond a typical validation program to evaluate a shop’s ability to conduct quality repairs,” said Dave Parzen, senior technical project manager for NSF International. “ABRA’s auto body shops certified by NSF International excel in quality, customer service and environmental protection.”