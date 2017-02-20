Body Shop Business
News/ABRA Auto Body & Glass
ago

ABRA: 200 Sites Have Earned NSF Collision Repair Shop Certification

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Spanesi Americas Continues Expansion in the Rockies with Addition of Specialized Products Supply

Research Firm: Global Sales of Light Vehicles Will Hit 93.5 Million Units

AAA: Vehicle Owners Pay a Steep Price for Clear Roads in Winter

Axalta Coating Systems Paints Sculpture of Abraham Lincoln

Mobileye Equips 4,500 New York City Rideshare Vehicles with Collision-Avoidance Technology

Bloomberg: Owners of Service King Collision Repair Centers Mulling $2 Billion Sale

National Safety Council: Vehicle Miles Are Up, and So Are Fatalities

Owners of Seven California Collision Repair Shops Allegedly Scammed Insurers Out of $560,000

AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Survey Points to ‘Culture of Indifference’ Among Drivers

Technical Guides Cover Fundamental Principles of Pneumatic Tools

ABRA Auto Body & Glass said more than 200 of its sites have earned NSF certification through NSF International’s Collision Repair Shop Certification Program.

“As the first auto body repairer certified by NSF International, ABRA is leading the way in the industry, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to performing high-quality, safe auto body repairs in every one of its auto body shops,” Brooklyn Park, Minn.-based ABRA said in a news release. “Consumers benefit from NSF International’s oversight, as it verifies these certified ABRA locations perform high-quality and consistent repairs, use and maintain proper equipment for the job, have qualified personnel, use quality parts, and provide excellent customer service.”

In order to maintain certification, each ABRA location will undergo annual third-party audits along with monthly internal audits that demonstrate consistent achievement of all requirements of the NSF International Collision Repair Shop Certification Program.

ABRA previously announced the certification of 70 of its centers in August 2016. The company said it plans to certify all 335 of the shops in its portfolio.

“NSF International’s independent certification program goes beyond a typical validation program to evaluate a shop’s ability to conduct quality repairs,” said Dave Parzen, senior technical project manager for NSF International. “ABRA’s auto body shops certified by NSF International excel in quality, customer service and environmental protection.”

Show Full Article