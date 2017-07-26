AkzoNobel Appoints New Canada Country Manager for Vehicle Refinishes

AkzoNobel introduced its new Canadian country manager for its Vehicle Refinishes business.

Sylvain Seguin, an employee at AkzoNobel since 2004, takes on the role after most recently serving as AkzoNobel’s regional sales leader for Performance Coatings Vehicle Refinishes.

In Seguin’s new role, he is responsible for developing and executing sales strategies in the Canadian marketplace and leading the team to deliver results. With the promotion, he also is a member of the North American Vehicle Refinishes management team.

“The Canadian market is extremely important to AkzoNobel,” said Doug Holmberg, business director for AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes North America. “We are fortunate to have a history of strong leadership in Canada thanks to Sylvain’s predecessor, Dave Smith, who recently transitioned to become East Market regional sales leader in the United States. Sylvain reported to Dave and proved himself as a strong results-driven leader, and we are looking for him to continue his success in his new position.”

In addition to regional sales leader, Seguin also served as key account manager and district sales leader in previous roles at AkzoNobel. He also represents the organization as an active member in many Canadian industry associations and business groups.