Axalta Recognizes Marshall Auto Body of Wisconsin for Sustainability Efforts

Axalta recently named Marshall Auto Body of Waukesha, Wis., as the company’s 2016 Sustainable Star Award winner.

Axalta noted that Marshall Auto Body has installed energy-efficient equipment, motion sensors and timing controls, and has installed three complimentary electric vehicle chargers that are available to the public night and day.

In addition, solar panels that help power the shop and provide more than 50 percent of its annual electricity needs comprise 10,000 square feet of Marshall Auto Body’s roof.

The company uses Axalta’s Cromax Pro waterborne paint, as well as the Greentech Dryers arch system, which dries paint in 53 seconds and reduces gas consumption by more than 70 percent.

“We congratulate Marshall Auto Body for its achievements and commitment to sustainability,” said Mike Carr, Axalta president-North America. “The owners and employees of Marshall embrace sustainable practices and demonstrate how they can have a positive impact on business. It is great to see Axalta’s Cromax Pro waterborne paint system play a key role in a business’ sustainable initiatives.”

For Axalta, sustainability involves a commitment to minimize the company’s environmental footprint across its entire spectrum of business activities, from product development and manufacturing to distribution and waste disposal. Axalta’s Sustainable Star Award program, in its inaugural year, recognizes refinish customers in North America that implement sustainable initiatives to not only benefit the bottom line, but also assist in preserving the environment.

“I want to personally thank Axalta and Steve Trapp, Axalta’s North America services manager, for honoring us with the 2016 Sustainable Star Award,” said Scott Marshall, owner of Marshall Auto Body. “Protection of the environment is a critical part of our job. The auto industry can make a big difference in the quality of everyone’s life by operating sustainably and minimizing wasteful activities. Our industry needs the kind of support that global enterprises like Axalta provide, and we appreciate their recognition and partnership in promoting sustainable business practices.”

Axalta recognized Selecta Auto Body of San Francisco and Steve’s Frame and Body Shop of Joplin, Mo., as runners-up in a very close competition. Both the winner and runners-up can display the Axalta Sustainable Star Award logo in their shops, on their websites and in promotional materials.