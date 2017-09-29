Body Shop Business
CARSTAR Chicagoland Hosts Continuing Education Program on Ethics for Insurance Professionals

CARSTAR Chicagoland Hosts Continuing Education Program on Ethics for Insurance Professionals

The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group recently held the third session in its four-part continuing education program on ethics for Chicago-area insurance professionals.

Held at the Austin and Irving Public Library, the event garnered another capacity crowd, as more than 70 insurance professionals attended. Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Laurens Restoration and Allstar Glass co-sponsored the class.

An insurance license must be renewed every two years in Illinois.

The three-hour ethics class is part of a 24-CE requirement by the state. The other 21 hours can be completed with CARSTAR’s ACE (Assistance with Continued Education) online program. There are currently nearly 1,700 registrants on the ACE portals.

Some 260 insurance professionals have attended the three ethics classes in 2017.

The final ethics class of 2017 is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16, in Bolingbrook, Ill.

