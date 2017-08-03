CARSTAR Premier Collision Yelm Opens in Washington State

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Premier Collision Yelm in Yelm, Wash., owned by Matt Earsley.

The Yelm location is Earsley’s second CARSTAR franchise and the 25th CARSTAR facility in Washington.

“We are excited to expand in Washington with great owners like Matt Earsley,” said Michael Macaluso, president, Carstar North America. “His commitment to delivering the highest-quality repairs and excellent customer service are hallmarks of the CARSTAR way of doing business.”