Certified Collision Group Now Fifth Largest Collision Repair Services Organization in U.S.  

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certification and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, has announced the signing of more than 30 new locations since August, growth into 27 states, and is now the fifth largest collision repair services operator in the U.S.

“Each day we hear from our affiliates, strategic partners and the industry-at-large that we are in step with both the current and future needs of forward-thinking repairers and insurance carriers alike,” said Bruce Bares, CCG president and CEO. “CCG’s consistent monthly double-digit growth on-boarding high-performing, OE-certified single-store and MSO operators keeps us firmly on pace to eclipse $1 billion in annualized repairs in the very near future.”

CCG states that it provides the “strongest-performing, well-branded, OE-certified, and succession-plan-anchored independent collision repairers a sustainable platform that levels the playing field by providing proven business development and supply chain benefits.” Now operating in 27 states, CCG is rapidly expanding, offering strategic partners and consumers the opportunity to leverage the power of more than 1,000 OE certification badges within CCG’s national collision repair network.

“CCG multi-channel efforts bring together OE-certified repairers with both consumers and insurance carriers who recognize the importance of matching today’s complex vehicles with repairer capabilities, driving our continued success,” said Bares. “Simultaneously, expanding partnerships with the industry’s best providers and respective brands will continue to add value for affiliates, consumers and their B2B trading partners. By leveraging our expansive network’s supply chain and business development resources, CCG affiliates are realizing stronger bottom-line performance while successfully utilizing the finest automotive products and services in the world.

“Our commitment and capabilities to truly help the industry’s top operators, while providing CCG constituents a network offering predictable consistency and more than 1,000 OE certification badges, is very humbling to us. It is with that in mind that we look forward to both recognizing and thanking our affiliates and strategic partners during our SEMA CCG Partner and Peer Appreciation event.”