Classic Car Graveyard: Unique Vehicle Collection for Sale in South Dakota

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

For more than 40 years, Kerry Droog, owner of K&K Auto Parts in Mobridge, South Dakota, has been buying classic vehicles from auctions and snatching “treasures” from local farms to add to his unique collection.

Now through June 24, Droog’s assortment of more than 300 collector vehicles is up for sale.

“I’m not going to lie: It’s going to be difficult to see some of these vehicles go down the road,” Droog said. “I finally got to a point where I realized that I could not fix them all. It’s time to pass the torch and let someone else pick up the dream of fixing them up.”

Droog, the son of an auctioneer and the owner of a salvage yard, said he is particularly fond of his 1968 Chevy pickups, of which several will be sold at the auction. He noted that he held back a few of his favorites for future projects.

North Central Services of Sauk Centre, Minn., is the contracted auction company for the event, which features vehicles from the 1920s to the 1990s.

The auction is currently live on www.K-BID.com and open for online bidding until June 24. Bidders will have the opportunity to inspect vehicles prior to the online auction closing.