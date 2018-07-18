Cleveland Auto Body Shop Welcomes Ryan Evans and Lonny Speer of Count’s Kustoms

Global Auto Body & Collision will welcome Ryan Evans and Lonny Speer of Count’s Kustoms to Cleveland during an open house event on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. Both Global Auto Body & Collision and Count’s Kustoms are proud users of Matrix Automotive Finishes.

The general public is welcome to attend the open house, where Evans and Speer will be on hand to sign autographs and demonstrate pinstriping at Global Auto Body & Collision’s 4317 West 130th St. location. Food and refreshments will be provided, and the first 75 visitors will receive a free Matrix T-shirt. Fans will be able to meet Evans and Speer during two autograph sessions, from 12-1 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.

Evans and Speer are behind the endless custom creations on “Counting Cars,” which follows the work of Count’s Kustoms, a Las Vegas hot rod and chopper customization and restoration shop with Northeast Ohio ties – owner Danny “the Count” Koker was born and raised in Cleveland and Detroit. On each episode, Evans, Speer and the Count’s Kustoms team take on unique custom builds and refinish jobs in order to transform classic cars and motorcycles into one-of-a-kind works of art.

Evans serves as Koker’s head painter and graphic artist; his vision is essential in creating the unique automotive artwork seen on the show. Speer also makes his mark as a painter for the shop and oversees the day-to-day operations in the shop’s paint area. Count’s Kustoms has depended on the Matrix automotive paint brand for everything from color to clear for more than 15 years.

Attendees of the open house will have an opportunity to get to know the Global Auto Body & Collision staff and learn more about the comprehensive repair and detailing services the shop provides. Global Auto Body & Collision is a Matrix shop, supported by LKQ/Keystone of Maple Heights.