Deadline Extended for BodyShop Business 2017 Executive of the Year Nominations

2016 winners April Lausch and Harry Moppert Sr.

The deadline for submitting nominations for the BodyShop Business 2017 Executive of the Year Award has been extended to July 25, 2017. Two awards will be granted: one for a single-shop executive and one for a multi-shop executive. Any person employed in a collision repair shop as a manager or principle is eligible.

The award is given to a true collision repair “visionary,” someone who has experienced great success by being forward thinking, overcoming challenges and persevering. Winners will be selected based on experience, special achievements and involvement within the local community and collision repair industry.

Winners will receive an expenses-paid trip to the SEMA Show and will receive the award at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. in Ballrooms D-E in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. The event will feature selected awards that highlight standout individuals and businesses in the collision repair industry. Seating for breakfast will be on a first-come-first-served basis, and will be limited to 200. An RSVP will be opened soon to help account for guest interest, but an RSVP does not reserve a seat. For more info on this event, email [email protected].

The deadline to submit a nomination is July 25, 2017. Self-nominations are encouraged.

Click here to access the entry form. To read a story on last year’s winners, click here.

