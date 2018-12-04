EstimateScrubber.com Introduces Dynamic Scrubbing

VehicleOwnersGuide.com, a provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the collision repair market, announced the introduction of Dynamic Scrubbing to EstimateScrubber.com.

Dynamic Scrubbing is a decision support tool for estimators. It uses machine learning to leverage the knowledge of thousands of collision repair facilities across millions of records. It uses five mathematical models and a fuzzy logic module to provide information on non-included operations. It allows estimators to see how the estimates they’re writing “look” against the market as a whole, providing a level of transparency not available until now.

Dynamic Scrubbing occurs as a normal part of the scrubbing process. Estimators upload an estimate PDF file to scrub as before. The only difference is they now also receive the Dynamic Scrubbing results.

Dynamic Scrubbing answers these questions:

For estimates in the market that look like the one scrubbed, what is the predicted total non-included labor time? What is the predicted number of non-included lines? What are time ranges for not-included operations in the estimate? What are the time ranges for not-included operations identified as missing from the estimate? Armed with this information, an estimator can rapidly determine what non-included items/times they wish to write for any particular estimate.

“Dynamic Scrubbing is solidly grounded in economic theory,” said Steven Siessman, president, VehicleOwnersGuide.com. “Shops are selling non-included operations as a part of the repair while insurers, vehicle owners and others are buying them. By definition, that is a market. We did the hard work of building equations to extract non-included operations information at equilibrium.”

Dynamic Scrubbing is in limited beta testing with general release in December 2018. It will be provided to subscribers at no additional cost.