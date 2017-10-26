Fiat Chrysler Sharing Takata Airbag-Recall Data with CCC

CCC Information Services and Fiat Chrysler announced that they’re “working together to address vehicle safety,” creating a new method for the automaker to identify recalled vehicles and help collision repairers notify affected vehicle owners.

Fiat Chrysler is sharing its Takata airbag-recall data with the CCC ONE platform, which alerts collision repair providers when the vehicle they’re servicing is part of a manufacturer recall. If an open recall is detected, collision repairers are encouraged to inform the vehicle owner and supply a printed copy of the manufacturer’s recall notification.

Thousands of collision repairers use the CCC ONE platform to write millions of estimates annually, and more than 50,000 affected Fiat Chrysler vehicles already have been identified since the automaker began using the CCC solution in August, according to CCC.

Industry-wide, a record-setting 53.2 million vehicles were recalled in the United States in 2016.

“Through our work with FCA US, they’ve made it clear they are committed to vehicle safety and we’re pleased to be of assistance to them and their drivers,” said Jim Kinsherf, VP, OEM Group, CCC. “As vehicle complexity has increased, the industry has also seen the number of recalls increase. Since launching our recall notification system last October, we have detected more than 1 million recalls on our platform. By supporting auto manufacturers in their recall efforts, we can help them make our roadways safer, which is a win for the consumer and a win for the industry.”