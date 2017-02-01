FinishMaster Acquires D’Angelo & Sons, Inc.

FinishMaster, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uni-Select Inc., announced it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of A. D’Angelo & Sons, Inc. and related entities. This acquisition significantly expands FinishMaster’s footprint in the state of California and in two major metropolitan markets in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

With the purchase of Acme Paint Company in 1956, Arthur “Art” D’Angelo Sr. was determined to pursue the American dream. Acme Paint Company later became “D’Angelos and Sons” in 1965. Over the past 60 years, the D’Angelos name has become synonymous with excellent service, and the business has grown to 11 locations in California including a warehouse, two locations in Nevada and one in Arizona. The business focus is in the automotive refinish segment, but they also have expertise in industrial coatings.

“D’Angelo’s success is the result of hard work and strong values, making them an example of the American dream originally pursued by its founders,” said Steve Arndt, president and chief operating officer of FinishMaster. “The team has vast industry knowledge and a strong commitment to exceptional service. Combining our teams’ decades of real-world experience puts us in a unique position to support our customers and drive their success through the selection of great products, promise of great service and a commitment to partnership. We are thrilled to welcome more than 125 team members to our FinishMaster family.”

Added Henry Buckley, president and chief executive officer of Uni-Select, “This acquisition, FinishMaster’s largest to date, strengthens our footprint on the West Coast, a key growth area for FinishMaster. We are extremely pleased to welcome the D’Angelo’s business and team members to our growing FinishMaster family.”